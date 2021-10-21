Dunstable boss Deeney has his first victory as much-changed Blues triumph

Celebrations for Dunstable Town at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

A much-changed Dunstable Town produced an excellent performance to beat Broadfields United 2-1 on Saturday and lift themselves off the bottom of the table

After a much-improved display when unluckily losing 2-0 at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday night, new boss Joe Deeney made eight changes, including giving the captain’s armband to Ollie Swain, signed on dual registration terms with Bedford Town.

There were full starting debuts for Josh Page, Liam McCrohan, Swain and Joe Sellars-West, with only Dan Gould and Dan Trif remaining from the side that had last got three points, beating Tring Athletic on September 21.

Broadfields exerted some early pressure from the home side, as it understandably took Dunstable time to settle, but having coped well with their opponents’ early threats, the had the lead on 16 minutes, Dylan Baker’s free-kick headed into the net by Sellars-West.

The Blues second came on the half hour, Sellars-West seizing on a through ball from Terrence Muchineripi, to find the unmarked Kwazim Theodore who slotted home.

Injuries to both Josh Page and Jimmy Hartley meant substitutes Ruairi Mills and Enoch Mensah were called into action at the start of the second half, as Trif accelerated down the left flank and crossed beautifully for Theodore who missed the target.

Two minutes later Dan Gould saved well from a deflected effort, but he was helpless to stop Broadfields getting a lifeline shortly before the hour with a superbly taken goal from Aldis Aliu.

Theodore saw his firm effort blocked, while Simon Richards played in Trif, Faley getting down well to make an important save.

At the other end Gould made some important saves and Broadfields had a strong claim for a penalty rejected, before Theodore was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

Ethan Creary was also booked for time-wasting, but the final whistle was met with great relief by Deeney as his side climbed up to 18th in the table.