Dunstable Downs duo win Foursomes Championship
Phil and Rob claim title once more
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:28 pm
Dunstable Downs members Phil and Rob Sutton are celebrating after winning the Bedfordshire County Foursomes Championship, which was played at Beds & County Golf Club recently.
This was the third time the pair they have won this event, with the last time being in 2011.
They were lying in third place after the first round with a gross 76.
However, the wind got up in the afternoon, making playing conditions quite tricky but they shot a gross 71, whilst everybody else struggled, leaving Phil and Rob eight shots clear to claim the title.