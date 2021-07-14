Dunstable Town CC triumph thanks to McBrearty’s super knock

All the latest cricket news - pic: Getty Images

Harry McBrearty’s career-best 85 not out led Dunstable to a 36-run win over Shenley Village in their Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

McBrearty, who came in at number nine with the scores on 97-7, scored more than double any other Dunstable batsman, his 85 coming from just 77 balls including 10 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Sam Marshall’s gritty 36 also played a part in Dunstable posting 205.

Jack Kilduff took responsibility with the ball and claimed 5-55 from his 16.4 over spell to bowl Shenley out for 169 in reply.

Ciaran Newton’s 5-25 helped the IIs earn their first win in a month as they dismissed Potton for a lowly 77.

Newton was aided by 3-13 from Devan Thaker before Harry Griffin’s unbeaten 24 took Dunstable home for the loss of four wickets.

The IIIs victory streak finally came to an end against second-placed Watford IIs.

Charlie Beard (4-24) and Josh Caitlin (4-34) both claimed four wickets but Dunstable let Watford off the hook as 110-8 became 170 all out.

Ian Horton (21) was the only man to score over 20 as Dunstable were all out for 114 in reply.

The IVs reached a remarkable 275-0 in their innings against Blunham IVs as Robbie Coe and Paul Gilbert both carried their bats for centuries.

Coe, 19, and Bedfordshire O60s player Gilbert shared the 40-over stand and finished on 139 and 104 not out respectively.

Blunham put up a fine chase in reply as the game came down to the final over, but Ollie Thaker and Javid Iqbal both took three wickets to secure a five-run win.

The Sunday first XI were beaten narrowly by Lutonian at Lancot Park in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Lutonian scored 202-8 from their 40 overs with Rob Simpkins’ 3-32 the pick of the bowlers.

Josh Thompson (39) and Matt Woodcock (35) gave Dunstable a sniff of winning, but they fell 17 runs short in reply.

Devan Thaker’s career best 6-19 meant the Sunday IIs claimed a second crushing victory over Elstow in a matter of weeks.

Elstow were all out for just 55 inside an hour, before Dunstable knocked off their target within 12 overs for the loss of just three wickets.

The Sunday IIIs couldn’t quite get over the line in a close game against Great Brickhill IIs.

Ian Horton scored 32, followed by 28 from Mohammed Tayyib and 27 from Robbie Coe as Dunstable reached 172 all out.

Town took regular wickets through Ricky Joshi (3-28) and Charlie Beard (3-42), but Great Brickhill scraped across the line with one wicket to spare.