Fontaine-Geary wins Faldo Series Championship in Wales

South Beds Golf Club Junior member Chanel Fontaine-Geary won The Welsh Faldo Series Championship last week.

The Series is sponsored by Sir Nick Faldo and all winners worldwide qualify for the grand final in Dubai.

Unfortunately due to Covid the finals will take place in the respective countries this year, meaning Chanel will play in the UK version in October.

The Welsh event was held at Rhuddlan Golf Club in North Wales and was a mixed competition for around 100 low handicap boys and girls from across the UK.

Fontaine-Geary won the overall event by five shots and in the process, scored a six under par course record in the second round.