Green suffer heavy defeat at Leverstock Green

Crawley Green were given a first half mauling by Leverstock Green as they went down to a 4-1 defeat in their SSML Premier Division clash on Saturday.

Kicking down the slope the hosts quickly raced into the lead when Ethan Mooney rounded Sam Fearon-McCaulsky to make it 1-0.

Four minutes later Crawley equalised with the goal of the game, Luke Andrews unleashing a cracking drive from 35 yards which flew into the net via the post.

Leverstock came storming back though, McCaulsky making a double save to deny Mooney and Lewis Collins, but on 25 minutes, Collins restored the host’s lead when he was given a free run on goal.

Seven minutes later Collins scored again as he waltzed through the Crawley defence, as although McCaulskey tipped an effort over from Ollie Lawford, more bad defending allowed Kian Wilkes to make it 4-1 at the break.

To their credit the Maroons improved in the second half, Issiah Brown-Smith’s cross going begging and Dan Blackman finding Zion Selassie-Joseph who headed over.

McCaulsky then made a great save from Lawford, while Brown-Smith was denied a consolation as Leverstock ran out comfortable winners.

Crawley Green Reserves beat Shefford 5-3 in the Beds Senior Trophy with goals from Rob Newman, Lui Sarrington and a hat-trick for Reece Green.