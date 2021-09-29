Hatters Ladies make it back-to-back victories by defeating Royston Town

After a disappointing start to the season where the squad has been hugely disrupted by injuries and Covid, Luton Town Ladies made it two wins in a row by beating Royston Town on Sunday.

Rebecca Kane went close in the opening stages before Fiona Constable hit the bar from distance, with Jess McKay also denied.

Hannah Payne made a good save from a Royston attack, as McKay then had to go off at the break due to injury.

The hosts changed shape slightly in the second period and centre back Elly Wade put her side ahead early on, taking Lil Sanders’ clever touch to burst clear and find the net.

Shortly afterwards Royston were level when a long range effort sailed into the top corner.

Sanders was inches away from making it 2-1 as she hit the woodwork, but Luton did then lead when Sanders was felled in the box after collecting Shez Oliver’s pass.

Constable stepped up and scored from the spot, her second goal in as many weeks.

The girls then defended superbly throughout, Payne making another fine save, but the Hatters made sure of victory in injury time as Maria Taylor’s floated free kick and top scorer Olivia Abraham poked home from close range.

Town manager Nikki Baker said: “The girls followed instructions and did exactly what we asked.

“Royston are a good side who are well organised and well drilled.

“We knew it would be tough but we rode out the times we were under pressure and we took our chances.

“We were again hit by injuries to key players but we saw it through and got the job done.

“Two wins puts us straight back in the mix, and we will hopefully be able to put a run of form together now.”

Luton are now up to eighth in the table and host AFC Dunstable on Thuresday night.

AFC then travel to Herts Vipers Women on Sunday.

Luton’s reserves lost 5-0 at Camden Town Blues in their Greater London Women’s League Division One North fixture.