Holmes grabs a consolation as Green lose to MK Irish

Crawley paid the price for a poor first half performance as despite rallying in the second period they lost 2-1 to MK Irish on Saturday, who were managed by Green old boy Terry Shrieves.

Keeping faith with the players from last week the Maroons nearly took the lead after three minutes, Lejhai Enrique’s cross finding Taylor Rhiney who fired against the underside of the bar.

Moments later and it was Irish who went in front, George Shrieves allowed to run at the defence and his shot beat Mark Blower to make it 1-0.

Shortly afterwards, Shrieves again broke through only to be denied by a fine save from Blower.

MK’s Andre Olukanmi then proceeded to torment Crawley down the left, setting up chances for Shrieves, George Belgrove and Robert MacDonald which were not taken.

After 35 minutes Crawley’s overworked defence gifted MK with the second goal, Kieran Floyd marring what was another fine performance by giving the ball away to MacDonald who calmly beat Blower.

Visiting boss Craig Meyrick made two substitutions in an attempt to stem the tide as Danny Watson and Phil Draycott came on, while Jarred Isles swiftly replaced an injured Dan Blackman.

Before the break MK were denied what looked like a stonewall penalty and MacDonald headed over from another Olukanmi cross.

In the second period, Crawley tried to get back into the game, Watson setting up Enriques who blasted over.

Sam Holmes and Watson then combined to put Rhiney clear but his shot was deflected wide by Owusu Kyeremateng, before Holmes and Enriques were both wayward.

Blower kept the Maroons in the game with a great save to deny Christian Beau Pierre, as Crawley thought they had pulled one back, Watson’s point blank shot somehow repelled by Kyeremateng, with Rhiney’s rebound ruled offside.

In added time Crawley reduced the arrears when Holmes converted a cross from Floyd, but it was too late.

This weekend, Green travel to Egham Town in the FA Vase.

Crawley Green Reserves opened their League campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Biggleswade Town Reserves.