Indians IIs enjoy huge victory over Cople as they skittle opponents for just 29 following Singh’s unbeaten ton

Luton Town & Indians IIs pulled off a stunning 216-run victory over Cople in their Beds County League Division One contest on Sunday.

Batting first, opener Tegbir Singh scored an unbeaten 118, while Yash Tailor added 64 not out in a total of 245-1 from 40 overs.

Opening bowlers Hassan Ali Awan (4-6) and Saleem Khiani (4-20) then ripped through the top order as Umer Zaraf claimed 2-0 with Cope dismissed for just 29.

Murtaza Trunkwala scored yet another century and Sajjad Homyoon took three wickets as Indians beat Queens Park Westfield by six wickets in the Premier Division.

Batting first, the hosts were restricted to 196-8 as Homyoon took 3-29 and Mohammed Ismael 2-46.

Trunkwala then hammered 121 not out from just 79 balls with 19 fours and four sixes, while Davender Singh hit 27 and Al Mahmud Hasan 22 in Indians’ 197-4.

The IIIs lost out by 19 runs to Aspley Guise in Division Four.

Guise reached 206-8 as the wickets were shared between Mohammed Qamar (2-15), Rahul Patel (2-30) and Arman Singh Sandhu (2-30).

Indians looked in control of their run-chase reaching 100 without loss, but once openers Qamar (55) and Atif Butt (61) were dismissed, they slipped to 187 all out.

Davender Singh’s half century led Indians to a 54-run win at Flitwick in their Herts Championship clash on Saturday.

With the visitors 47-5, Singh came to the rescue to add a crucial 64 runs with Sajjad Homyoon (27) as he went on to score 58 and propel Indians to 167 all out.

Murtaza Trunkwala then excelled with the ball, taking 5-26 from 11.3 overs as Flitwick were dismissed for 113, Waqar Arif claiming 2-13.

The IIs fell to a 113-run defeat against Lutonian IIs in Division Eight A.

After Lutonian put 241-4 on the board, Indians replied with 128 all out, Hitesh Pankhaniya making 33 and Nazmul Islam an unbeaten 26.

Indians Women lost by 73 runs in their Home Counties League Division Three clash at Stony Stratford.

The hosts reached 153-1 from 20 overs, with Indians all out for 80, Pramodha De Silva stranded on 22.