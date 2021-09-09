Kefford claims Regional bronze as Dunstable swimmers return

Dunstable Swimming Club members

Dunstable Swimming Club have made a splash competing in the Future Champions Meet 2021 and British Swimming Festival of Racing - East Region 2021 recently.

It was an amazing return to competition for the club too with multiple PB’s for all and a Regional medal too.

The events started at the Basildon Sporting Village, as competing for the Blue Hats and making their debuts were Connie Flitton, Elsa Cooke, Elisabeth Schofield, James Moore, Noah Brazel-Hawkins and Stewart Butler, who all recorded new bests.

Dunstable Swimming Club members

Amber Flitton then represented the club in Norwich at the Bernard Matthew’s Pool as she earned a new PB in the 100m freestyle.

Next the club ventured to London’s awesome Aquatic Centre with Jessica Kefford, Jessica Medlicott, Rhianne Carrick and Jenny Davis in action.

They competed in numerous events, including the 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke and 200m IM (individual medley).

Passion, determination and speed was reflected in PB’s all round as the icing on the cake for DSC came as Kefford won bronze Regional medalist in the 100m backstroke.

Dunstable Swimming Club's Jessica Kefford

A club statement said: “Every club competing has doubtless faced enormous challenges in returning their swimmers to the pool and all should be proud of what they have achieved this summer.”

Dunstable Swimming Club members