Keira on target as Luton Town Ladies U15s defeat Chesham

Action from Luton Town Ladies

Luton Town Ladies U15s won their second match of the season, defeating a Chesham side they had never previously beaten.

The Hatters were the better side throughout, Keira Pessoa putting her side in front with an inventive finish, but this goal was quickly cancelled out.

In the second half, Luton made a strong start and soon took the lead again through Pessoa’s brace, while Gabriella Henry sealed the win via a brilliant header from Edith Perryer’s corner.

The U19s once again demonstrated their quality, seeing off Bedford 9-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Leading 4-0 at the break, Town had to deal with injuries with some players adopting unfamiliar roles, but they did it seamlessly, as Holly Lathwell (2) and Thea Brazel-Hawkins opened their accounts for the season.

Despite having only nine players available, the U14s still managed to beat Wixams Wanderers 12-1.

After 25 minutes, Town were leading 4-0 as Cienna netted all four goals, with three assists from Victoria.

Elecia made it five when her thunderbolt flew home, while Kiera unselfishly set up Victoria to score herself on the stroke of half time.

After the break, injury meant Luton were down to eight players, but they kept attacking to triumph, Cienna finishing with seven goals.

The U13s saw off last year’s champions Aylesbury United 3-2.

Lilly Kelly opened the scoring directly from a corner, as United levelled, scoring a rebound following Darcy Whyte’s fine save.

Aylesbury’s keeper kept her side in the game, as the visitors then took the lead early in the second half.

However, Luton fought back, Alashante Wright making it 2-2 and Lexie Burton on target to win it.

The U12s faced Bedford Girls Kingfishers, slipping 3-0 behind early on, before fighting back to trail 3-2 at the break.

All hopes of a comeback were brought to a halt when Bedford scored three more to win 5-2, Keah named player of the match for some goal saving challenges and goal-line clearances, while keeper Olivia Stones had a fine display too.

The U9’s went to Luton Celtics as some excellent passing led to a goal of the season contender, with star performer going to Ava for being a superb team player and demonstrating some flawless passing.