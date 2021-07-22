Khan hits his third century as Lutonian IIs beat West Herts

Zahid Ali Khan scored his third century of the season as Lutonian beat West Herts by 148 runs in their Herts League Division Three B match on Saturday.

With Malik Abbas striking 74 and Mohammed Essa adding 28, Khan reached his three figures by hitting a six from the last ball of the innings as Lutonian put 271-6 on the board.

Hamzah Khan (3-33) and Awais Khan (3-24) were among the wickets, while Abbas took 2-9 as Lutonian dismissed West Herts for 123.

The IIs defeated Luton Town and Indians IVs by 113 runs in Division Eight A.

Some solid partnerships saw Lutonian to 241-3 in 45 overs as Sumair Rana (78) and captain Siraj Nasir (83) put on 140 for the third wicket, with Nisar and Devansh Kumar (37) then adding another 70.

Indians were all out for 128, Hashim Saeed (2-10), Tariq Malik (2-15) and Kumar (2-17) all claiming wickets.

In the ECB U15s Club T20 Midlands round two contest, Lutonian beat Norfolk-based side Brooke by one run.

After choosing to bat, Lutonian made 132-3 in 20 overs, with Usama Saad 53 not out and Ayaan Malik 52 not out.

Brooke were then just short at 131-5, Malik taking 1-14, Arham Rana 1-19 and Huzaifa Hussain 1-30.

The Bedfordshire Youth County U15s South Division saw Lutonian lose by 18 runs to Luton Town and Indians.

Asked to bowl, Huzaifa Hussain took 2-8, Saad Tabani 2-8 and Ayaan Malik 1-6, as Indians reached 91-5, with Lutonian all out for 73, Hasan Darand Usama Saad both scoring 15.

The U15s did defeat Dunstable Town by 47 runs, as Lutonian were put into bat, making 122-5 with Talha Malik and Usama Saad both hitting 33 not out, Ayaan Malik adding 17.

Dunstable were then held to 75-8, Huzaifa Hussain claiming 3-10, Arham Rana 2- 2, Usama Saad 1-2, Ayaan Malik 1-3 and Hasan Dar 1-12.

In the County U13s South Division, Lutonian were edged out by one wicket against Ampthill Town.

Batting first, Lutonian reached 97-7, Aaan Malik scoring 19, as Ampthill replied with 100-9, Malik taking 1-5, Raahim Rana 1-7, Hussain Dar 1-11, Hamza Sohail 1-18, Sarim Tauqeer 1-19 and Rayyan Hussain 1-29.

The U13s did beat Eaton Bray by 57 runs after putting 143 on the board, Hasan Dar compiling 33, Aman Shamas 27 and Ayaan Malik 26.