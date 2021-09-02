Khan hits stunning 171 as Lutonian win league title

The Lutonian Sunday third team captained by Yaseer Masood

Zahid Ali Khan hit a stunning 171 as Lutonian were crowned champions of Herts League Division Three with a 78-run win over Hemel Hempstead IIs on Saturday.

Khan racked up his fifth hundred of the season in Lutonia’s total of 335-9, captain Awais Khan adding 81.

Hamzah Khan then took 2-11, while there were wickets for Nayyar Mehmood (1-16), Awais Khan (1-30), Wajid Sohail (1-30)and Shamas Khan (1-32) as Hemel were restricted to 257-8.

In Division Eight A,the IIs hammered Old Cholmeleians IIs by 215 runs.

Lutonian reached 283-7 thanks to good knocks from Siraj Nasir (77), Devansh Kumar (63), Zaheer Ahmed (52) and Huzaifa Muhammad 46.

Cholmeleians were then bowled out for 68 as Daniel Haider claimed 4-10, Kumar 3-18 and Haroon Haq 2-27.

Lutonian lost out by 105 runs to Flitwick Town in their Beds County League Premier Division match on Sunday.

Batting first, Flitwick reached 257-6 as Hamid Riaz took 2-33, Aslam Khan 1-34, Ahtzaz Ahmed 1-39, Mohammed Haroon 1-37 and Awais Khan 1-65.

In their reply, Lutonian were bowled out for 152 runs in 38.5 overs, Awais Khan making 41, Riaz 39 and Asif Khan 28.

The Beds Youth Competition U11s play-off and final saw Lutonian beat Olney Town by four wickets.