King posts his second Senior victory by outpointing Noor

Victory for Luton boxer Sam King

Luton and England Boxer Sam King had his second Senior bout in the space of three weeks recently, notching another impressive victory in Harlow, Essex.

King who has been a member of the Hoddesdon boxing academy for a decade under the eye of head coach Sab Leo was matched against Fawad Noor, from the Finchley Boxing Club, London.

These two fighters were no strangers to each other having sparred on multiple occasions.

King came out for round one with a real purpose behind a fierce jab and throwing what became an array of combinations which were both accurate and powerful.

He quickly began to overwhelm his opponent, looking for his second stoppage as a Senior as Noor showed real character in getting through to the bell.

Noor came out for round two knowing he needed to level the contest and gave everything in trying to get close to King and stifle his opponent’s work.

However, after a minute or so, King, now boxing on the back foot, was too slick and continued to land heavy shots to both the head and body, rocking Noor to the core at times.