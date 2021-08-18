Late blitz sees Crawley Green beaten by Harpenden

Crawley Green lost out 3-2 at home to Harpenden Town in their SSML Premier Division contest on Saturday.

The first period was a breathless affair as five goals were scored before the break.

It was the visitors who took the lead after six minutes when Jim Hartley latched on to a through ball to beat Sam McCaulsky.

Green fought their way back into the game and Dan Blackman’s corner was tipped on to the bar by Eman Olowide.

From the following set-piece, Sam Holmes turned in a cross from Danny Watson to make it 1-1 after 23 minutes.

On the half hour Jimmy Hartley had a shot saved by McCaulsky before he rattled the bar with a fierce drive.

Seven minutes later Crawley took the lead when Watson converted a cross from Draycott to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

In the last two games Green have conceded goals late in the first half and they did so again to trail 3-2 at the intervarl.

Firstly, Joe Devaney converted a cross to level the scores, while on the stroke of half time McCaulsky brought down Ivan Machedo inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot, Machedo converting.

After the break the visitors dominated possession, McCaulsky making a great save to deny Theo Costa.

Crawley replied with a Draycott corner which was headed over by Taylor Rhiney and Luke Andrews shot wide. In the closing stages, Draycott had a drive turned behind by Olowide, as the visitors held on.

Green also exited the FA Cup with a 4-1 extra preliminary round loss to Walthamstow last week.