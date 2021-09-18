Lewis nets a hat-trick as Town Ladies U18s triumph

One of the Luton Town teams line up for the camera

Luton Town U18s Ladies were too strong for Luton All-Stars U18s at the weekend, winning 6-2.

Nancy Tucker scored an early goal of the season contender from 25 yards, as Shanice Lewis then doubled the lead.

After the break Claire Todd neatly finished after good work by Ellie Deville and then Lewis found the net twice in quick succession to complete her treble.

Lilac Wilson fired home from long range as although All-Starts were on target, it was a mere consolation.

The U15s beat AFC Dunstable U15’s 5-1, with Bethany Wedd on target early on, before an own goal made it 2-0.

After the break, Gabriella Henry netted twice, with new signing Manisha Heera on target.

The U14s won 6-3 at Caddington Kites, as falling behind twice, they equalised to go into the break all square.

Luton then dominated the second period to triumph, with Victoria named player of the match for her hat-trick, while Monet also bagged a brace.

The U13s got their campaign off to a bright start by defeating Stotfold Junior Lilacs 5-2.

Birthday girl Isla-Rose James opened the scoring with a nonchalant finish, before Stotfold swiftly equalised.

Lexie Burton made it 2-1 at the break, as Luton keeper Kiah Stevenson produced some fine saves, before Shayler-Louise Bailey added a third,

Burton went on to complete her hat-trick, as although Stotford pulled one back, Luton held on, Taya Chapman named star player.

The U10s had a friendly against MK City Jades in what was a tight contest.

Luton began to up their pressure during the game, as following a couple chances missed, Ayva went on a rampaging run before slotting the ball into the top corner for the winner.

Hatters’ U9s kicked off their season against Bedford Girls U9s Blacks.

Both teams got on the scoresheets early on, but as the game progressed, Luton saw more of the ball and asserted their dominance, with the whole side getting on the scoresheet,

Player of the match went to Marie for her breathless work rate, defensive solidarity and attacking awareness.

The U8s hosted a spectacular 13-goal thriller against opponents MK City Pearls U8s.

For most of the girls this was their first ‘competitive’ fixture, and it was one to remember, as both sides played with courage and tenacity from start to finish.