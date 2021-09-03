Luton AC duo Cooke and Smith claim three golds apiece at British Masters

Luton AC's Sally Cooke

Luton Athletic Club’s Sally Cooke and Gary Smith both won three golds each at the British Masters Championships held in Derby recently.

Cooke won the 100m in 13.45secs, the 200m in 27.53 and the 400m in 58.43.

Smith took the 100m hurdles honours in 14.5secs, the long jump in 5.43m, triple jump in 11.88m, plus silver in the high jump with 1.65m.

Luton AC's Gary Smith

After an absence of over 30 years, Cooke’s improvement under coach Gordon Addison has been nothing short of sensational.

In the last two months the 51-year-old has beaten the long-standing 400m British and European record set in 2008 four times, coming within 0.3secs of the Masters World record of 57.66 and early this month equalled the 100m record of 13.1secs.