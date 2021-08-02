Luton AC’s Walcott-Nolan agonisingly misses out on 1,500m Olympic final

Luton AC's Revee Walcott-Nolan - pic: Getty Images

Luton Athletic Club’s Revee Walcott-Nolan’s Olympic 1,500m dream came to an end on Monday morning when, despite setting a personal best, she just failed to progress from the heats by the narrowest of margins

In the second of three races, the race favourite and one mile world record holder Sifan Hussan from the Netherlands dramatically fell on the final lap, which meant Walcott-Nolan was forced wide to avoid her.

It was a move which detached her from the main group and ultimately cost her a place in the semi-finals as she finished in seventh, one place short of automatic qualification.