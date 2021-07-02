Luton AC’s Walcott-Nolan is off to the Tokyo Olympics

Luton AC's Revee Walcott-Nolan - pic: Getty Images

Luton Athletic Club’s Revee Walcott-Nolan capped an outstanding season with a sensational 1,500m victory at the Muller British Championships at the weekend and a call-up to the Team GB squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Comfortably winning her heat the previous evening, Walcott-Nolan had a difficult decision to make.

A win or second place would secure her a spot in the Tokyo Olympics but she was still two seconds short of the British qualifying standard time of 4.04mins.

The decision made she ran a fast 65secs first lap and was on course but running solo without pacemakers in less than ideal conditions took its toll.

Dropping back to fourth place on the final lap behind Holly Archer the British indoor 1,500m champion, Erin Wallace of Scotland and Olympic bound Katie Snowden, her race looked over.

However in the finishing straight she rallied to pass all three runners and secure a dramatic win in 4:08.41.

The time was out of Olympic standard, but after both Snowden and Laura Muir were named in the original Team GB squad, it was announced on Friday that Walcott-Nolan would be joining them as one of four athletes invited to join them.

A statement said: “British 1500m Champion Revee Walcott-Nolan has received her invite and will join Laura Muir and Katie Snowden in the event.

“A further four athletes have been added to the athletics squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the acceptance of World Athletics ranking invitations.