Luton boxer Munim ready to relaunch his career at York Hall

Luton boxer Jahid Munim is ready to relaunch his career this month when he steps into the ring for his second pro bout.

The 22-year-old lightweight is matched at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, July 31 against a yet to be named opponent.

The bout comes two years after Munim made his professional debut, outpointing Ilias Liokaftos over four rounds in September 2019.

On being back in action again, he said: “It’s been so long and I’m excited to be boxing again.

“I made my debut, then a few fights fell through and Covid came along.

“I’m looking forward to building my record and climbing the rankings.

“By the end of the year I’m hoping to have had three or four more fights and then see what doors open.”

Luton’s boxing scene is booming with Linus Udofia holding the English middleweight title and Jordan Reynolds making a solid start to his professional career.

Munim continued: “Jordan and me used to travel to the West Ham gym together on the train.

“There was me, my dad and Jordan. I was around 13 and Jordan was 17.

“They chucked me in at the deep end at West Ham and I improved quickly.”

Munim went on to follow Reynolds to Hoddesdon ABC and have around 30 amateur bouts.

Highlights included golds at Box Cups in Denmark and Sweden, but said: “I got fed up of all the robberies in the end, so I decided to turn pro.”

Munim is managed by Mo Prior and trained by James Conway who’s sharpening his southpaw skills at the ShoeBox gym in Northampton.

The rest of the bouts that night see Roy Jones Jr up against Connor Marsden for the Southern Area Lightweight title, with Tommy Jacobs taking on Theophillius Tetteh and Josh Adewale fighting Billy Underwood.