Luton Hockey Club invite supporters to watch their first teams in action this weekend

Action from Luton Ladies at the weekend

Luton Town Hockey Club are inviting supporters to come and watch their first teams in action this weekend as part of a national competition which could see them win £500 to spend on their senior and junior squads.

Ahead of the Ladies clash with Stevenage IIIs starting at noon and the Men featuring straight afterwards at 1.30pm with Harpenden 1s the visitors at Challney Girls School on Addington Way, a statement from the club said: “Have you been inspired by the Tokyo Olympics and watched the GB Hockey team do so well in the competition?

“Maybe you would like to know more about the sport, be it to play, to umpire or just to come along and watch a local game?

“If so, then Luton Town HC are inviting you to come and watch their Men’s and Ladies 1st teams.

“The club are entering a competition with The Hockey Paper with a chance to win a prize of £500 that will go towards coaches and equipment for the senior and junior squads.

“The #watchyour1s is trying to get as many people involved in hockey and more spectators to give a vibrant and exciting atmosphere alongside the top teams of each club.”