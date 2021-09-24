Luton Town Ladies U18s score 19 in stunning victory

Luton Town Ladies had another excellent weekend of games

Luton Town U18s had a great day at the weekend as they wiped the floor with their opponents from Chesham.

The Hatters netted a remarkable 19 times, with four players bagging hat-tricks, and kept a clean sheet to top it off.

Lewis notched her second treble of the season as she and two others scored five each, while Nancy Tucker, Lauren Todd and Ellie Deville also scored three.

The midfield battle was undeniably where the match was won, as there aren’t enough superlatives to describe how dominant they provided great service to the attack, who were brilliantly clinical.

Most importantly they also defended as a unit grabbing a clean sheet away from home.

The U14s faced Stotfold Juniors and went a goal up early on when Monet netted which set the tempo for the match.

By half-time Luton were leading 8-0, thanks to Edith who scored just before the interval to secure her brace.

The constant press was too much to handle as Stotfold could barely get any spell of possession, winning their key battles and just seemed to want the ball more.

By the full-time whistle, Monet had netted six times as the Hatters triumphed 14-0, with man of the match going to Chelsea for her relentless effort.

The U12s made a strong start to their match, but trailed 3-1 to Stopsley at the break.

The Hatters’ start to the second half was a complete opposite of their first, as they conceded twice more, before a glimpse of a comeback emerged when new signing Ella Vines and Mya Markham were on target, but they fell just short.

The U10s had a tough fixture as they faced Deanshanger Colts, although ended the game with plenty of positives especially for the Hatters who fielded three debuts.

Luton Town U9s welcomed Bromham Youth as they continued their spree of scoring goals for fun, with six of their seven players netting, eventually reaching double figures.

Amy-Rosé received the star player award as she scored a hat-trick and grabbed two assists too.

The U8s had their first away match at Woburn & Wavendon, with both sides starting strongly, going in level at half time.

This wasn’t the case once the second half was kicked off, as the match ended with a total of eight goals.