Monet-Grace bags a hat-trick and Bailey stars as Luton Ladies U14s beat Lionesses

Action from a Luton Ladies match at the weekend

Luton Town Ladies U14s enjoyed an excellent 6-1 win over Woburn & Wavendon Lionesses at the weekend.

After an even opening 10 minutes, the home side were able to unlock their opponents when Elecia Bailey played a perfectly threaded ball to Monet-Grace who opened the scoring.

Monet-Grace then whipped over a lovely weighted cross for Cienna Daly to find the net with an excellent volley.

After the break, Monet-Grace scored two goals in quick succession to seal her hat-trick, while Daly was on target again, Bethan also finding the net to complete the scoring.

Bailey was named player of the match for her great all-round performance in attack and defence.

The U15s were looking for a third consecutive win over Woburn, as they did so with a 9-0 triumph.

A solid defensive performance saw the scores goalless at the break, before Town opened the floodgates in the second period, with goals flying in from all angles.

Manisha Heera netted a hat-trick, including a 35-yard stunner, as Gabriella fired in a free kick, although the Hatters were dealt a blow when Lola Hilton suffered a broken ankle.

The U18s took on Moretonville U18s, who are invariably their toughest opposition every season.

Luton took an early lead, but the home side quickly levelled, although Town didn’t let the equaliser faze them, defensively sound for the remainder of the first half and scoring four more themselves to lead 5-1 at the break.

The second period was more of the same, as although Moretonville improved, they couldn’t stop Luton from adding a further two goals.

Luton’s U13s continued their unbeaten run in the league with a 4-1 win against City Belles.

Alashante Wright (2), Lexxie Burton and Joycie were on target, with star performer going to Sienna Waters.

The U10s took on Woburn in a group stage clash, scoring through Eireann, playing some decent football, with player of the match going to Jody.

The U9s were in cup action as they put in an excellent showing.

Amy Rose getting her second top player award of the season after scoring a hat-trick, while also displaying great work-rate and runs down the line creating space for her team.

The U8s were away to Tring Tornadoes as they put on a brilliant passing display, moving the ball around and taking advantage of spaces in behind the opposition defence.