Munim is preparing to move into the professional ranks

Luton boxer Jahid Munim is making his move into the professional ranks.

The 20-year-old first laced his gloves and boots up at the Luton Academy Boxing Club, where he had his maiden bout.

He then moved to Luton Shamrock BC, before joining West Ham BC in 2012, a club where both Nigel Benn and Kevin Mitchell had their amateur careers.

Training under the late Micky May who turned over numerous champions, Munim had a successful season, winning all his fights.

After May passed away, the Luton fighter decided to join Hoddesdon Boxing Club where he trained under head coach Sab Leo.

In 2016, Leo took Munim to three international tournaments in four months, as he boxed in Sweden, Copenhagen and Eindhoven, where he successfully won two gold medals as a youth boxer.

The following year, he became a senior boxer, which meant no headgear and he won his first bout at the club’s home show in Ware.

Jahid also briefly represented his old club West Ham ABC in 2017 once more, where he would become London Senior champion beating a very good opponent from Islington BC in the finals.

Munim then reached the National semi-finals of the NABGC tournament but due to a deep cut sustained by a head clash, he was unable to continue.

He soon returned to Hoddesdon BC once more, under head coach Leo to continue his amateur career which led him to become Home Counties champion at 64kg in 2018.

Jahid has now signed with British Warrior Boxing promotions, as he will be trained by his current coach Leo and managed by Mark Prior to further him in his professional career.

As the month of Ramadan has just finished, Munim will have a short break and then return to training.

He will be looking to make his professional debut in September, fighting in the welterweight division.