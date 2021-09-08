New-look Stockwood Park impress in friendly defeat at Hendon

Stockwood Park's Tom Childs - pic: Corinne Lovell

Nearly 18 months after all rugby came to a halt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Stockwood Park burst back into life last Saturday, as they visited Hendon for a pre-season friendly.

Although Park lost 17-14, they can take plenty of positives from the performance.

There were a number of impressive debuts for the visitors, with a man of the match outing from 19-year-old tight head prop and former Colt Mark Smith, who was solid in the scrum and contributed in general play too.

Park’s forwards generally had the edge over their opponents and were well led by skipper Tom Childs, although Hendon’s strong running wings caused problems in an entertaining game.

Stockwood started well and were soon on the scoreboard with a try following a forward drive for Sonny Monaghan to make the touchdown, debutant fly half Jamie Prosser adding the extras.

Park had the edge for much of the first half but Hendon replied with a converted try just before the break.

The visitors started the second period with an excellent team try, full back Dan Needham touching down and James McKenzie converting.

Late on, Hendon levelled with a converted try and then kicked a penalty to win it.