New members invited to join Luton, Dunstable & District Netball League
Future junior competitions planned after recruitment drive
Luton Red Tornadoes managed to hold off Chic with a 25-20 victory in their Luton, Dunstable & District Netball League Premier Division match last week.
Abbey Flyer defeated Chiltern Flames 46-12, while in Division One Westoning Hunters saw off Black Pearls 30-23.
The previous week saw Westoning Hunters ease past Yellow Tornadoes 33-8.
Abbey Flyer were too strong for Aline, triumphing 40-14 in the Premier Division, as the Red Devils won 43-21 against Chiltern Flames.
Division One saw Abbey Flyer IIs beat White Tornadoes 56-10, with Luton Yellow Tornadoes losing 33-8 to Westoning Hunters.
Meanwhile, the league are looking for new members, players and teams to join.
A statement said: “We are hoping to start youth and junior leagues in the coming years and in order to do this we need to grow and sustain our adult league.
“Netball is a sociable and fun way to exercise and we pride ourselves on being a friendly league.”
For more information, email [email protected]