New members invited to join Luton, Dunstable & District Netball League

Action from the Luton, Dunstable & District League

Luton Red Tornadoes managed to hold off Chic with a 25-20 victory in their Luton, Dunstable & District Netball League Premier Division match last week.

Abbey Flyer defeated Chiltern Flames 46-12, while in Division One Westoning Hunters saw off Black Pearls 30-23.

The previous week saw Westoning Hunters ease past Yellow Tornadoes 33-8.

Abbey Flyer were too strong for Aline, triumphing 40-14 in the Premier Division, as the Red Devils won 43-21 against Chiltern Flames.

Division One saw Abbey Flyer IIs beat White Tornadoes 56-10, with Luton Yellow Tornadoes losing 33-8 to Westoning Hunters.

Meanwhile, the league are looking for new members, players and teams to join.

A statement said: “We are hoping to start youth and junior leagues in the coming years and in order to do this we need to grow and sustain our adult league.

“Netball is a sociable and fun way to exercise and we pride ourselves on being a friendly league.”