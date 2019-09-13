Prosper gains revenge at York Hall to bring home English title

Boxer Kay Prosper wrote his name in Luton folklore on Saturday night as he won the English Super Lightweight title at York Hall.

The 35-year-old avenged a controversial draw in March with a unanimous points victory over Sheffield’s Sam O’Maison.

Having suffered several low blows against his opponent just six months previously, the former Hockwell Ring ABC fighter was once fully prepared going into their second encounter.

Prosper’s jab was key throughout the fight and it helped to keep O’Maison, who had 16 wins and two draws from his 19 previous bouts, at range, forcing him to load up on big shots.

While his big punching opponent tried to land the knockout shot, Prosper showed off his dizzying speed as he worked the body and then fired an uppercut that rocked back the head of O’Maison.

The Steel City fighter had his share of success notably in the sixth, landing a huge left to the head of his Luton foe who took it and then replied with a chopping combination downstairs then up.

The last three rounds were all Prosper and his conditioning betrayed his 35 years as he showed no signs of tiring in the championship rounds.

The chants of ‘Special Kay’ rang round York Hall as the hundreds of travelling Luton fans watched their man land shot after shot unanswered in the ninth round.

There was to be no drop in tempo as Prosper saw out the final round, as he took the bout 96-94, 96-94, 97-94 on the judges scorecards.

The victory now means that the Luton super lightweight will get his shot at the British title, and a chance to follow in the footsteps of legends Billy Schwer and Graham Earl.

Having lifted his first ever strap, Prosper explained that plans may already be in place to set up that fight, as he said: “I spoke to my manager Steve Goodwin before the fight and we talked about what could happen if I won.

“This was a make or break fight and I’m so thankful for Steve’s guidance and the unreal support of the fans who have been there along the way.

“I knew I had beaten Sam in our first fight and I wanted to right that wrong and win my first ever title.

“I can’t give much away, but we will see in the coming weeks what happens next with my British title fight.

“I’m hoping that I can get the fight on television so that as many people as possible can get to see me in action.

“In the meantime, I can’t wait to get back to Luton, I’m so proud to bring this belt back to the town.”

Victory takes Prosper’s record to 13 wins and one draw from his 15 pro bouts.