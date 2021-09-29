SALTO in fine form at first competition for 18 months

The SALTO squad face the camera

SALTO Gymnastics Club were back to winning ways at the East Region Gymnastics Association (ECGA), Regional Preliminary Acrobatic competition earlier this month.

After no events for over 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SALTO girls showed how hard they have worked during the lockdowns with a creative programme of home based online sessions and even outdoor training, when permitted, not to mention the support of their coaches.

Up against seven clubs from all around the Eastern Region with everyone fighting for a place to get to Finals, all of SALTO’s partnerships performed technically beautiful routines, standing out for expressive display.

The SALTO gymnasts who have qualified for the National Finals

Lauren and Inaaya (IDP 2) claimed gold, as did Lillian and Evie (Grade 4).

There were silvers for Chloe and Kaylin (Grade 3), plus Sophia and Ayisha (Youth), with Bethan and Jasmin (Grade 4) taking fourth.

Gold medallists Lauren, Inaaya, Lillian and Evie will now go on to represent ECGA (East) in the English National Finals.

Meanwhile, SALTO has emerged from the lockdown constraints following a series of measures including the incredible support of the member families who made important £10 monthly donations.

They are embarking on a fundraising project called Resume, Rebuild & Renew - Sustainability for 2022 and the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

A statement from the club said: “We have already secured pledges amounting to £5,385 during the first phase.

“This is a fantastic achievement and we are grateful to all the pledge supporters.

“These pledges may be matched by The Big Give Champions (Philanthropists and Charitable Foundations).”

The combined total of pledges and match funding commitments, will form the basis of the fundraising target for The Big Give Christmas Challenge, which takes during Charity Week from November 30 - December 7.