Second half showing hands Dees a fine opening day win

Dunstablians were triumphant when playing their first competitive fixture in 18 months, as they defeated their RFU Midlands Cup Final opponents Spalding on Saturday.

Dees matchday squad included debutant players, Nick Keppe and Greg Manning, and while the final result was an emphatic six try bonus point win for the hosts, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Early on, George Hand went over for a try, converted by co-captain Kevin Boland, but Dunstablians were not able to capitalise on the scrum dominance and possession.

Handling errors and discipline saw Dees left points on the field at half time, only leading 7-3.

In the second period and particularly the final quarter, Dees added the polish that their performance warranted with five more tries through Keppe (2), George Aitchison (2) and Hand with three converted by Boland.

The victory demonstrated the work on fitness and technical training sessions throughout the lockdown period is now starting to show results.