Stockwood Park triumph in first home league game since February 2020

Sean Martyn dives over to score for Stockwood Park - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park RFC staged a league match at their London Road ground for the first time since February 2020 on Saturday, as they saw off Northampton Mens Own 29-10.

In front of a large home crowd of former players and supporters, the hosts produced an impressive display to secure a victory and a winning try bonus point.

Despite the difficult handling conditions Park took control from the start, as in the forwards there was a dominant lineout performance from locks Jack Wharton and Connor Underwood with Sean McIntyre growing in confidence each week.

In the backs, scrum half Frank Daly had his best game of the season so far, while fly-half Sean Martyn improves each week and full back Rob Jack was always dangerous with ball in hand.

Stockwood took the lead after 10 minutes with a try from Brooks supporting a fine break by Daly.

Shortly after McIntyre burst clear in the midfield and showed impressive speed to the line, Martyn adding the extras.

The visitors kicked a penalty before Park went 19-3 up with a fine individual try scored by Daly who dummied his way under the posts, Martyn converting.

Mens Own came right back into the game after the break and scored a converted try to cut the gap to 19-10.

With Park under increasing pressure and the wet conditions making handling difficult, they had to work hard to extend their lead before two fine team tries scored by Martyn and Jordan Fadoju secured the victory.

This weekend Park travel to Daventry.

>> Dunstablians’ match with Stewarts & Lloyds was abandoned on 31 minutes after the referee suffered an injury.