Sutton crowned Dunstable Downs GC champion

Dunstable Downs GC champion Rob Sutton

Dunstable Downs Golf Club held their Club Championship recently as Rob Sutton triumphed with scores of 72 and 65, for a gross 36-hole score of 137.

Runner-up was Chris Spooner, with scores of 71 and 73, for a gross 36-hole score of 144.

The Division Two Championship was played over 18 holes, with Justin O’Rourke picking up the trophy after a gross score of 83, ahead of Tom Caulfield with a gross 84.

Eighty lady golfers from as far afield as Norfolk took part in a hugely successful Ladies’ Open at Dunstable Downs Golf Club.

The winning pair were Linda Steel and Jane Montgomery from Staverton Park Golf Club in Northamptonshire, with a score of 42 points.

Mary Liddiard held her Captain’s Day with 36 ladies taking part.

The Team prize went to Carole Chapman, Karen Lapthorne, Val Richards and Dawn Wright who scored 149 points, Jan Griffin, Mary Starkey, Brenda Swain and Maureen Tickner finishing runners-up with 111 points

The Silver Division was won by Brenda Swain, with Dawn Wright in second, as the Bronze Division went to Carole Chapman, with Anita Moroney in second and Carole Whittingham third.