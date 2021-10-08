Team Luton claim 10 golds during their return to the pool

Team Luton swimmers: Alastair Gibb, Sam Bradley, Dave Wright and Colin Mayes.

After 18 months’ absence due to the Covid pandemic, seven of Team Luton Masters’ squad revelled in being back in competition, all winning medals at the Barnet Masters Sprint Plus Meet.

They picked up a total of 10 gold, eight silver and one bronze medal, with three also in County Masters record-breaking form.

Keen to test his speed and endurance, Sam Bradley, 28, competed in no fewer than seven of the 12 events held over the two sessions, rewarded with golds in the 25-29 years’ 400m freestyle, 100m and 200m individual medleys (IM) and 50m and 100m backstroke.

Team Luton swimmers: Kelly Cooke, Karen Mackenzie and Jo Mitchinson

Alastair Gibb also entered five events in the 60-64 years’ age group, bringing home one gold, three silver and a bronze.

Competing in the same age group, the club’s assistant head coach Dave Wright won his 400m freestyle in a new Beds County Masters record of 5:09.66mins.

He also followed that with victory in his 50m butterfly (33.69secs) and a silver in the 50m freestyle.

Colin Mayes claimed a new Beds County 65-69 years’ record time of 42.18secs when coming second in the 50m breaststroke, also finishing fourth in the 50m freestyle.

For the ladies, Jo Mitchinson smashed the 40-44 years’ Beds 400m freestyle record by over 30 seconds, with her winning time of 5:02:26mins all the more remarkable as it was achieved by going under the County records for her age group at both the 100m (1:07.59mins) and 200m (2:22.25mins) stages.

Her swim even included some backstroke as she fought to complete the race and overcome breathing difficulties.

Kelly Cooke and Karen Mackenzie both demonstrated they had not lost any of their sprinting prowess, finishing first and second in their 45-49 years’ 50m freestyle.