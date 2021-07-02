Top Grassroots award for Dunstable Town as Blues unveil new club crest

Dunstable Town's new club crest

Dunstable Town FC have been awarded the Grassroots Club of the Year by Bedfordshire FA.

The award is given to clubs who unite everyone in a fun atmosphere of respect, inclusivity and excellence.

A statement from the club said: “We have been chosen as the club that goes above and beyond to provide great football for all.

“This is a credit to the team of hard-working individuals that we have at Dunstable Town Football Club in the form of committee members and volunteers.”

The news comes just 24-hours after the Blues unveiled a new club crest, drawing from elements of their history including the lion, derived and revamped, from the old Dunstable Town badge 50 years ago.

In addition to this, new elements have been introduced such as the Latin text translating to ‘Standing Above All’.

The new badge was developed by graphic designer and youth section vice-chair Karl Clarke, while will appear on the home and away strips for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

Club chairman Andrew Madaras said: “The club is very honoured to have received this accolade.

“We are no different to any other organisation that recognises its greatest asset are the people who work for it.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a very dedicated and devoted team behind the scenes working hard to deliver the values the club stands for.

“Our new badge celebrates a new chapter in the club’s history.