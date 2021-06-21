Top return by Luton AC’s Walcott-Nolan as she claims an England vest
Impressive form shown by middle distance runner
Luton Athletic Club’s Revee Walcott’s has had an incredible run of form on her return to competition recently.
In her first 800m race in almost a year last month, the 26-year-old ran 2.01mins in a mixed event at Wormwood Scrubs which put her seventh in the national rankings.
It was a performance that caught the eye of the England selectors and she gained her first vest when competing and winning the 1,500m at the Loughborough International.
In a slow race in high winds, Walcott-Nolan easily outsprinted Scotland’s Jenny Selman to win in 4.20mins.
Moving up a level, she was then selected for Great Britain at the European Team Championships in Poland.
Against athletes from Italy, Germany, Poland and France, Walcott-Nolan was selected for the 3,000m a distance she last ran 11years ago.
Competing in the spectacular Silesian National stadium, she claimed victory on the final lap in 9.09mins.
Afterwards, Walcott-Nolan said: “I’m really enjoying competing at the moment and I’ve set personal bests in every distance from 800m to 5,000m already this season so I am very excited to see how much more I can progress.
“The British Championships and Olympic Trials are only a few weeks away so I am focusing on that.”