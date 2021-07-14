Trunkwala stars again for Luton Town & Indians CC

Murtaza Trunkwala’s blistering hundred set Luton Town & Indians on their way to a 101-run win over Langleybury in the Herts League Championship on Saturday.

Trunkwala led from the front with 113 from just 105 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes, as Dhaval Naik made 48 in Indians’ 231-7.

Mohammed Ismael then claimed 4-50 and Trunkwala took 3-40 as Langleybury were dismissed for 130.

On Sunday, Indians were beaten by 15 runs in their Beds County League Premier Division clash against Flitwick.

The hosts batted first and made 190-9 as Ismael took 2-29, Trunkwala 2-30 and Habibullah Oryakhill 2-36.

Although Trunkwala made 44 at the top of the order, with Oryakhill adding 24 and Sajjad Homyoon 21, Indians were all out for 175.

The IIs went down by 32 runs to Ickwell in Division One.

Gagan Kashyap took 3-30, while Umer Zafar claimed 2-11 and Hassan Ali Awan 2-16 in Ickwell’s 144 all out.

Only Saleem Khiani (29) and Ahmad Ali (15) reached double figures though, with extras adding 18, as Luton were dismissed for 112.

The IIIs pulled off a one wicket win over Offley & Stopsley in Division Four.

Mohammed Qamar picked up 3-29, with Abdullah Sadiq taking 2-7 and Atif Butt 2-9 in Offley’s 136 all out.

Indians were well placed at 112-2 with Mohammed Qamar (40) and Butt (28) going well, before a collapse saw Sami Haroon (24 not out) and last man Saileshj Patel (two not out) get them home at 137-9.