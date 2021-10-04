Udofia earns third round knockout victory over Vrenozi at Wembley Arena

Luton boxer Linus Udofia - pic: Mark Robinson

Luton boxer Linus Udofia continued his push for the top with a third round stoppage victory over Albanian Xhuljo Vrenozi at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Although the main event between Chris Eubank Jr and Anatoli Muratov called off due to Muratov not being cleared to fight on medical grounds, Udofia made sure those in attendance were kept entertained with an explosive display.

During round three the 28-year-old Lutonian landed a fine uppercut which saw Vrenozi, who had only lost three timesin 20 bouts beforehand, forced to take a knee.

When the fight resumed, Udofia launched a sustained assault that saw his opponent on the back foot, spared any further punishment by his corner ultimately throwing the towel in.

Victory was Udofia’s 17th in an unblemished pro career as he said afterwards: “It’s a bit of a dream, but it’s a good place to be.”

He also tweeted afterwards: “Thank you all sooo much for coming out to support me, the noise was amazing.

“Thank you @sauerlandbros @wassermanboxing @goodwinboxing & @skysportsboxing for giving me the platform.

“17-0 let’s gooo! Love you all.”

Meanwhile, manager Steve Goodwin wrote on Twitter: “It’s not about managing fighters to fight on the big stage it’s about managing fighters who WIN and EXCEL on the big stage.