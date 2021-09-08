Udofia to box on Chris Eubank Jr undercard at Wembley Arena

Luton boxer Linus Udofia - pic: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Luton boxer Linus Udofia will fight at Wembley Arena next month on the same bill as former British Middleweight champion, interim WBA Middleweight World champion and IBO Super-Middleweight World champion Chris Eubank Jr.

The 28-year-old Lutonian goes up against Albanian Xhuljo Vrenozi, 29, on the Boxxer staged event taking place on October 2.

Vrenozi has an impressive 17 wins and just three defeats from his 20 fight career after turning pro in 2015.

He was knocked out by Sandy Messaoud in January 2020, but then proceeded to beat Julian Metushi in June of this year, his opponent retiring.

Udofia is on a 16-bout winning streak though since his first paid bout in March 2016.

He won the English Middleweight title when beating Tyler Denny by a majority decision in November 2019 and then defended it in October last year with a knock-out win against John Harding Jr.

Eubank Jr is headlining the evening in London, as he takes on German power-puncher Sven Elbir, a former WBA International and IBO Continental Middleweight champion.