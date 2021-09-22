Valiant effort from Main on her pro squash debut

Action from Natalie Main's pro debut

Luton and Dunstable Squash Club youngster and Cardinal Newman student Natalie Main made her professional debut at the recent Lexden Open aged just 15.

Although she was never expected to win against the vastly experienced Essex player and number two seed Elise Lazarus, Main put up an incredible performance in the 3-0 defeat, earning plaudits from the watching crowd and her opponent.

The display belied her age and experience and Main showed few nerves before the match, embracing the experience in a very positive manner.

Speaking afterwards she said: “Playing any tournament after such a long break thanks to Covid was great.