Wright stars in excellent win for Luton Ladies Hockey Club

Chelsea Wright in action for Luton

Luton Ladies Hockey Club made it three wins from three with a 5-1 victory at Harpenden IIs in their East Area League Division Four South West clash on Saturday.

The visitors made an excellent start, taking the lead on 11 minutes with a spectacular reverse flick into the top corner by Suzanne Starkey.

Luton continued to dominate the game, with crosses into the D from Chelsea Wright and Charlotte McKinnon, but they were kept at bay by an impressive Harpenden keeper.

Luton celebrate a goal at the weekend

A quick restart from a hit-out then gave the hosts a breakaway and despite several fantastic clearances from Luton keeper Amii Bonner, they drew level on 20 minutes.

After the break, Chelsea Wright scored her first goal for the club with a firm strike to make it 2-1, before Charlotte Dunham gave Luton breathing space, tapping in a third.

Ashley Masukusa netted after Becca Blanchett’s effort found its way through the keeper’s legs before Dunham was on target to complete the rout.

Birthday girl Wright won the player of the match vote for an incredibly strong game, great runs, passes into the D and commitment to tackles.

The IIs held West Herts VIs to a 0-0 draw in Division Seven South West.

The hosts attacked early on, but then West Herts took over and mounted an onslaught on the Luton goal, kept out by the strong defence of Julie Halsey, Nadia Ahmed and Aamirah Ifzal, with Tadiwanashe Nyatsanza making some crucial saves.

Centre back Sarah Sayed helped out in moving the ball up to midfield, to Emma Halsey and Alisha Patel, but when Luton did get into the attacking D, they too were cancelled out as the scores remained goalless.

Player of the match this week went to Emma Halsey for her hard work all over the pitch and Nyatsanza who performed heroically in goal.

Luton men’s firsts game was postponed, as the men’s IIs won 4-0 at Cheshunt in Division Four SW with braces for Indiana D’Cruz and Dean Pierce.

The IIIs were defeated 2-1 at home by Royston IIs in Division Division Five SW.

Town conceded an early goal from a short corner, going on to trail 2-0 midway through the first half.

Luton’s resolve never faded and several good chances were wasted before Matt Dobson was on target.

Stand-in goalkeeper Dean Gates kept town in the game to be named man of the match, as although Town finished strongly, they couldn’t equalise.