Riaz hits a magnificent ton as Lutonian pass Ampthill test

Hamid Riaz hit a superb hundred as Lutonian came away from Ampthill Town with a five wicket win in their Beds County League Premier Division clash on Sunday.

The hosts batted first and reached 234-7 from 45 overs, as Awais Khan claimed 3-21, while Naeem Khan took 1-26 and Ahtzaz Ahmed 1-40.

Riaz then dominated Lutonian’s response, striking an excellent 104 which included 16 fours and two sixes.

He put on 95 for the second wicket with Suleiman Mohammed (33) and then a further 80 with Mahmood Ali, who was there at the end, finishing unbeaten on 52 with five boundaries.

In Division One, Lutonian IIs saw off Harrold by 64 runs.

The visitors opted to bowl first, with Lutonian totalling 233-6 thanks to Husnane Shah (51), Harmain Asif (48no) and Avesh Odedra (44no).

Harrold were then all out for 169.

Sadeel Ali made an undefeated 60 as the IIIs hammered Wolverton Town by 144 runs in Division Six.

Ali hit six fours and two sixes in his innings, while Shahid Parvez made 58 with 10 fours and Mudasser Mehar added 49.

Wolverton were never in the hunt during their reply as Aqeel Hussain took 3-7 and Masud Rafiq claimed 3-14, while Abdul Ghafoor picked up 2-26.

On Saturday, Lutonian went down by seven wickets in their Saracens Herts League Division Four A match at Sandridge. The visitors were dismissed for 233 as 15-year-old lower order batsman Kashif Khan made his maiden half century, scoring 51 not out, hitting two sixes and five fours.

Ammad Saeed scored 35 with four fours and Asif Mushtaq hit 30.

Lutonian started well with the ball having Sandridge 80-5, but the hosts fought back to reach 234-7.

Harmain Asif returned figures of 2-24 from 10 overs, but in the end, bowling in excess of 50 extras cost Lutonian the match.