Comprehensive victory sees Luton ensure play-off place

Luton RFC have guaranteed themselves a play-off match at the very least by beating Olney 53-17 in Midlands Two East South on Saturday.

The Newlands Road side can still win the title if they beat Pinley away from home and table-toppers Oadby Wyggestonians lose on the road at Oakham in the final round of fixtures this weekend, but that outcome looks somewhat unlikely.

Full back Jordan Davies opened the scoring at the weekend as David Hamm played a looping pass to Aidan Kenny on the wing, his quick inside pass to Davies on the 22 allowed the Welshman to touch down, Hamm failed to convert.

Callum Strachan made it 10-0 two minutes later as Kenny broke through leaving him and the lock two-on-one with an Olney back.

The winger opted for the pass to the Strachan and he sprinted from the halfway line to the whitewash.

Hamm was left with a difficult conversion that he couldn’t guide between the posts.

The visitors then scored a try as they took a quick penalty deep in Luton’s half, the home side couldn’t stop Olney’s forwards attacking phases and eventually the prop forced himself over the line under the posts. Olney’s scrum half converted the easy kick to make it 10-7.

Fly half Hamm slotted home a penalty from distance before Jordan Davies broke through Olney’s line and passed it outside to Chris Davies, the winger too quick for his opposition centre and race away to score Luton’s third try.

Hamm missed his third conversion of the match, but Jordan Davies secured the bonus point almost immediately after with his second try of the game as he broke though Olney’s defensive line once more and touched down between the posts.

Hamm converted the simple kick to make 25-7 at the break.

Luton scored again early into the second half as Dave Evans went on a good run gaining plenty of ground before offloading to Byron Odell 22 metres out, who had a free run to touch down.

Hamm was left with another simple kick in front of the posts and he duly delivered.

At the other end, Olney took another quick penalty deep into Luton’s half.

The visitors scrum half passed the ball out from the ruck to the full back, the latter picked out the winger and he stepped inside Chris Davies to score. Olney’s kicker failed to convert making it 32-12.

Kenny then scored Luton’s sixth try of the match as the home side turned the ball over inside Olney’s 22.

Some quick attacking play led to Rik Hobbs picking out Kenny on the wing, his opposite number failed to take him down and the winger went on to put the ball down in the try area. Replacement kicker Hobbs converted his first attempt of the match.

However, Olney still didn’t give up, as a couple of minutes later their winger intercepted a pass from Adam Harris inside their own half. He held off Jordan Davies as Harris and Hobbs weren’t fast enough to stop him sprinting over 50 metres to the line. Olney’s kicker hooked the conversion wide though.

Luton went on to score two tries in quick succession, firstly Evans and Hobbs played a nice overlap, which left a gap for the scrum half to exploit and touch down.

Hobbs converted well from a slight angle beyond the 22 to make it 46-17.

Kenny then rounded off the scoring as Jake Hobbs received the ball from Hamm and played it inside to the winger, he skipped past an oncoming tackle and went on to get his 12th try of the season. Hobbs kicked his third conversion of the match to make it 53-17.