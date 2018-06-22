Dees announce their new management team

Dunstablians have brought in two highly experienced head coaches for their upcoming Midlands Three East South campaign, with Mick Coogan and Martin Morris joining the club.

The pair will be backed up by two new assistant coaches in Dave Coker and David Roberts, who transition into senior coaching from Dunstablians’ Academy.

Coogan is an RFU Level 3 coach and an advanced international rugby academy coach with more than 25 years’ experience.

His coaching career so far has seen him lead East Midlands and Midlands Representative sides and hold a director of rugby position at National Three level.

He has also been part of Bedford Blues’ senior coaching team, refining his skills in New Zealand, while coaching at Dunstablians.

Coogan has also gained substantial experience spending time behind the scenes at several Premiership clubs and with the New Zealand and Australian international sides, while he was also hosted by All Black legend Wayne Smith in New Zealand, spending significant time with the Canterbury Crusaders coaching team.

Morris played over 380 1st XV games for Dunstablians and has 15 years coaching experience, as he has coached the club before, with various spells as head coach and backs/attack coach from 2000 – 2013, a period where Dees enjoyed considerable success.

Coker and Roberts are both Level 2 coaches with vast experience from coaching within the Dunstablians set-up for the last 12 years.

Chairman James Noel said: “We hope these highly-experienced coaches will recreate their time as the Dunstablians’ back room team that achieved promotion to Midlands One, won the Intermediate National Cup at Twickenham, won the Bedfordshire and East Midlands Cups multiple times and saw the team named as Rugby World Junior Team of the Season.

“I hope you’ll all join me in extending a warm welcome back to both Mick and Martin, and a welcome to senior rugby for Dave and David, as they begin writing a new chapter in the Dunstablians playbook for 2018/19.”