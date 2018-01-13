Dream debut for Pifeleti as Luton reach triple figures

New prop Oti Pifeleti had a dream debut for Luton as he scored four tries in a mammoth 104-0 Midlands Two East South victory over Stewarts & Lloyds at Newlands Road on Saturday.

Pifeleti scored 30 seconds into the match as Dave Evans picked up a knock on from the kick off and went on a fantastic run before the prop forced his way over the line, David Hamm converting.

Matt Yang made it 12-0 minutes later, when after a number of good phases of play, he collected the ball from the ruck and dived over.

The referee then awarded Luton a penalty try adding another seven points to the scoreline, before Rik Hobbs’ kick took a lucky bounce for Chris Davies, who fed Hamm to cross unopposed and add the extras too.

Rik Hobbs went over in the corner for 31-0, while Evans set off on another trademark run to find Ryan Staff for the score.

A lovely passing move ended with Aiden Kenny finding Jake Hobbs to touch down, Hamm converting to make it 43-0.

Hamm bagged his second try right on half time as he squeezed in between two opposition players, knocking the extras over too.

After the break, Kenny burst down the wing and dived over the line, while he scored again after Hamm’s pass, avoiding a number of challenges to finish.

Hamm went off injured, but Rik Hobbs had no problem with the conversion, extending the lead to 62-0.

Jake Hobbs scored his second almost immediately, selling his opposition centre a fantastic dummy pass, with brother Rik converting from beyond the 22-metre line.

Staff and Pifeleti shared the remainder of the tries, the latter made it 74-0 from a quick penalty, as he crashed over, Rik Hobbs’ boot doing the rest.

Staff added his second score, receiving the ball from the line-out, he bounced three tacklers and got over. Hobbs converting well again.

It was Pifeleti’s turn to score as he got the ball from Evans and smashed his way through to touch down between the posts, the extras of no problem for Hobbs.

Staff scored again as Evans went on a fantastic run, found Bryon Odell, who popped it up to Staff five metres out and he crossed the line.

Hobbs took a quick drop kick to add the extras for the sixth time.

Pifeleti then notched his fourth try and put the scoreline into triple figures as he sidestepped two tackles and hopped over the third to cross the line.

Hobbs kicked brilliantly to make it 104-0.

Luton, in fourth, trailing the leaders by 11 points, travel to third placed Belgrave this weekend.