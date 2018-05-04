Hemson’s double secures silverware for Luton seconds

Luton IIs lifted the Hertfordshire and Middlesex Merit Three League Cup on Saturday, after an emphatic 22-3 victory over league champions Hatfield.

It was an all forward affair as Luton’s pack physically dominated a Hatfield side who were slow to get going after the first whistle.

A clinical Luton lineout five metres out led to an early Wayne Hemson try, with Olly Haynes converting.

The IIs kept up the pressure to extend their lead moments afterwards, as Hemson crossed once more, Haynes making no mistake in putting Luton 14-0 ahead.

Matt McClurg also came close to scoring after stepping past two players down the wing only to be halted by the opposing fullback.

It was only from a single high tackle from Luton that gave Hatfield their scoring chance with a penalty, as they led 14-3 at half time.

A quiet second half saw McClurg’s hard work finally pay off after scoring deep into the game as it looked like Hatfield had little answer for Luton’s dominance.

An interception and late break from a Hatfield winger was the closest their team got to scoring a try all game, only to be brought down five metres out by winger Alex Hill.

A final penalty kick from Haynes sealed the cup for his team as the celebrations started.

Prop Charlie Wallington’s heroic effort during scrummaging was enough for the young Luton player to be named man of the match.

It was the result fellow prop Paul Thomas would have wanted, as he bows out of the team after 22 years at the club.

Luton: Wallington, Hemson, P Thomas, O’Neil, McKweon, Sheppard, McClurg, Wright, Geragthy, Hayes, S Thomas, McArther, Winch, Hill, Mayhew.

Replacements: Joy, Rosser, Knight, Middleton.