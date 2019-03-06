Lewsey’s last-gasp kick wins it for Stockwood Park

A superb 35 metre penalty by Brandon Lewsey with the last kick of the game sealed a bonus point away win for Stockwood Park as they beat Daventry 25-23 in Midlands Three East South on Saturday.

A hugely entertaining game that saw the lead changing hands nine times was deservedly settled in Park’s favour by Lewsey’s long range effort with a minute to go.

The hosts started strongly but dogged Park defence led by skipper Tom Childs, with Michael Powell and Jack Brooks also prominent, kept Daventry at bay and limited them to a single penalty in the first quarter.

Park increasingly worked their way back into the game with half backs Frank Daly and Lewsey setting their dangerous backs free and a scintillating break from Steve Pollock created the space for the first try.

Pollock found prop Trevor Fowler in support whose slick hands released the speedy Kyran Ryan to run in the try.

A second penalty saw the hosts regain the lead 6-5 before the Park back-line again cut loose with Will Standring scoring on the other wing.

Despite this Stockwood turned around 13-10 down at the interval when the hosts scored a converted try in the last minute.

A second try from Ryan when he outpaced the defence after following up a Lewsey kick from 40 metres out regained the lead before Daventry scored again to edge ahead.

In the final quarter a side-stepping run from Lewsey, who powered over and added the extras himself, put Park ahead.

It stayed that way until the final minute of normal time when the hosts snatched a try to lead 23-22.

Park were not to be denied however and a powerful forward drive in added time was stopped illegally and up stepped Lewsey to apply the coup de grace.

A delighted coach Tom Edmunds said: “It was an impressive performance.

“Our defence was outstanding and we showed the spirit, skill and finishing power to overcome a strong and useful Daventry side.”

Park entertain St Neots at London Road on Saturday, with the annual Vice Presidents lunch before the game.