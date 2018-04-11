Luton in seventh heaven as they see off Old Laurentians

Luton won their seventh Midlands Two East South game in a row as they triumphed 28-0 at Old Laurentians on Saturday.

Two penalties from Rik Hobbs and tries for Dave Evans, Tom Garner, Aidan Kenny and Martin O’Grady secured the victory and the bonus point for the visitors.

Scrum half Evans opened the scoring as he received the ball from a scrummage 22 metres from the try-line, before going on one of his trademark runs, handing off a couple of tackles and putting the ball down in the corner.

Hobbs missed the difficult kick, as the hosts also failed with a penalty chance moments later.

Neither side were creating many chances until the closing period of the first half, as Rik Hobbs slotted a penalty between the posts from 22 metres to make it 8-0.

Right at the end of the first period, Denzel Edwards received the ball from Hobbs 30 metres out, making good ground before being brought down.

Evans quickly played the ball out from ruck to Hobbs and he found Garner unmarked, the hooker diving over in the corner.

Hobbs’ kick flew well wide and the visitors went in 13 points ahead at the break.

Hobbs extended Luton’s lead to 16-0 moments into the second half as his penalty from the 30-metre line sailed between the posts.

The try of the match was then scored, as prop Oti Pifeleti played an up-and-under from inside his own half, Kenny used his pace to beat Old Laurentians’ scrum half to the ball and held off another tackler to touch down.

Replacement kicker David Hamms’ conversion matched the brilliance of the try, as it flew between the sticks from a very tight angle on the 22.

The referee then produced three yellow cards in quick succession, two for the home side and one for Luton’s Adam Harris.

Luton left it late before securing the bonus point.

Full back Jordan Davies went on a great run from 10 metres inside his own half, skipping around a couple of tackles before offloading to O’Grady, the winger also avoiding a few challenges before diving over to make it 28-0.

Hamm’s conversion went wide as Luton pulled to within three points of table-toppers Oadby Wyggestonians, who defeated Market Harborough.

With two games remaining and Oadby Wyggestonians left with lowly Oakham and Stamford to play, it is unlikely Luton will be able to overtake them and claim the title, more than likely needing to win a play-off against the side second in Midlands Two East North to go up.

They host mid-table Olney this weekend.