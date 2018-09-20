Mahendran leads Luton to home victory over Diss

Returning scrum-half Tom Mahendran led Luton RFC to their first win at Newlands Road this season as they beat Diss 31-26 in London & SE Division One North on Saturday.

In a fiery encounter, both teams started on the front foot, but Luton were first on the scoreboard, as although fly-half David Hamm missed a penalty, he was given another chance, successful converting after Martin O’Grady went over.

Visiting skipper John Bergin touched down as Diss levelled, but Mahendran scored two tries in 10 minutes to put the hosts 19-7 in front at the break.

Luton then took their foot off the gas in the early stages of the second half, allowing Diss back into the game with tries from Jorge Serruys and John Laurie.

Harry Alston and Harry Wright both came on to steady the ship for Luton, as despite a late effort from Serruys, they held on to take the win with Steve Allen and Tom Garner both going over.

A satisfied first team manager Steve Evans said: “I’m really proud of the team. From the kick-off, their mindset was right and they came out determined to secure another win.

“Tom scored two very impressive tries in the first half and was man of the match.

“He played a pivotal role in the overall result for the team.

“We now need to keep our momentum as we move into our next game against Sudbury.”

Luton go into the game on Saturday five points and two places above their opponents.