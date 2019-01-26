O'Grady back for Luton RFC as they host Colchester

Luton entertain second placed Colchester in their latest London One North clash this weekend.

After last week's 100-0 defeat at Ruislip, both Ryan Staff and Jordan Davies are missing, although Martin O’Grady is back, along with some support from the second team, including Connor Sibley, Olie Woolsey and Tom Bains.

Luton are currently 13th on the table with 17 points, but are up against a side who thrashed then 112-0 earlier in the season.

Ahead of the game, which features a traditional Scottish lunch prior to kick-off, manager Steve Evans said: "The boys will give their all to make the home supporters proud.”

Luton: 1, Dwayne Duffy; 2, Wayne Hemson; 3, Luke Spellen; 4, Brogan Mckeown; 5, Karl Rodell; 6, Connor Sibley; 7, Matt Yang; 8, Callum Strachan; 9, Tyler Chant; 10, Harry Alston; 11, Don Govere; 12, Saope Soko; 13, Rees Bettell; 14, Tom Winch; 15, Martin O’Grady; 16, Ben Murphy; 17, Olie Woolsey; 18, Tom Bains.