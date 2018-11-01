Park are held by Rushden

Stockwood Park came back with a share of the spoils as they were held to a 15-15 draw at Rushden & Higham in their Midlands Three East South clash on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead after 18 minutes when after a spell of pressure, James Hankey crashed over, Brandon Lewsey converting.

Rushden reduced the deficit with a try out wide but Park moved further ahead when Lewsey linked with Ben Griffen and Tom Edmunds who carried the ball deep into the Rushden 22.

Stockwood won a quick ruck and span the ball out where Lewsey popped up to score a fine try.

Despite further pressure, they were unable to extend the lead as the second period was played in deteriorating conditions.

The hosts scored a long distance converted try to bring the scores level, but Lewsey restored the lead with a penalty.

Park paid for two yellow cards which left them a man down for 20 minutes of the half as Rushden drew level with a penalty in the final 10 minutes.

A frantic finale saw both sides have opportunities, Aaron Colbert going close, as a fine cover tackle from Tom Childs left honours even.

Next week Park host Daventry.