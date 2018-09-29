Park go through in Beds Cup after victory over rivals Dees

Stockwood Park ran out 17-11 winners over local rivals Dunstablians in their Bedfordshire Cup first round tie on Saturday.

With both sides having a free weekend from league action, they took the chance to arrange the fixture, which was a close, competitive but error-ridden affair, primarily due to the arrival of rain.

Dunstablians established scrum dominance, particularly in the first half but Park controlled the lineout and gradually took control of the game through the second period.

They were well served by powerful number eight Ben Griffin and man of the match, scrum half Frank Daly, who was at the heart of Park’s excellent defence.

Dees’ scrummage platform and pressure soon secured a 3-0 lead through the boot of Danny Mills.

Park withstood further pressure as centre Brandon Lewsey intercepted a loose pass close to his own 22m line and ran the length of the pitch to score a try giving Stockwood a 5-3 lead at halftime.

In the second period, Park came more and more into the game and with 20 minutes to go increased their lead to 12-3 after some good forward pressure saw Lewsey drive over for his second try which he also converted.

Dunstablians added a further penalty through Mills to take the score to 12-6 before Park secured the crucial score.

A sharp pass from fly half, James Hankey, prominent throughout, put replacement left wing James Pedder over for a try wide out.

With a few minutes to go Dunstablians pulled a try back following a fine run by Mills, although he missed the conversion.

It set up a tense and exciting end to the clash, with Park finally securing a 17-11 victory.

This Saturday, Stockwood revert to league action when they host Birstall RFC, while Dees visit St Neots.