Title race is wide open after Luton defeat leaders Oadby

Luton threw the Midlands Two East South promotion race wide open with a superb 25-19 win at leaders Oadby Wyggestonians on Saturday.

Brothers Rik and Jake Hobbs combined to put 15 points on the board while Oti Pifeleti and Dave Evans also contributed with a try apiece, as the result means Luton are now just three points off the top with five games to go.

Fly half Rik Hobbs opened the scoring as he slotted home a penalty to make it 3-0.

However, his opposite number levelled the scores with a penalty of his own to make it 3-3 after 16 minutes.

The lead didn’t last long as Jake Hobbs scored the first try of the match two minutes later, Rik converting.

Pifeleti extended Luton’s lead to 15-3 in the 26th minute as he added a second try for the visitors, this time Hobbs failed to convert.

Wyggestonians’ fly half kicked a second penalty between the posts 10 minutes before the break to make it 15-6.

Dwayne Duffy was shown a yellow card in the opening stages of the second half and the home side took advantage of the extra man as they bagged their first try of the match, closing the gap to just four points, as the kicker failed to convert.

Any hopes of a comeback for the table-toppers was put to bed though when Luton scored two consecutive tries.

The first came from Rik Hobbs and the second from scrum half Evans, as although neither were converted, the visitors led 25-6.

The home side’s second try of the game made it 25-16, however it was nothing more than a consolation.

Speaking afterwards Luton captain Ryan Staff said: “That was a top drawer performance from both our forwards and backs. Our great defence set the tone for the match.”

Luton could move into second with a victory in their re-arranged fixture with Market Harborough which will take place on Saturday.

They could also reach the summit, should Wyggestonians lost at Long Buckby as looking ahead to the massive fixture Staff added: “We are keeping our focus from the Oadby Wyggestonians game and looking forward to it.”